The poison preventing you from living your life: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares how to declutter your thoughts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Would you eat out of a garbage can or play in the garbage? My assessment is probably not. However, for many of you, this is an illustration of your thinking.

You continue to consume garbage thoughts and play in the mire of their very existence. That means these thoughts that continue to circulate are not beneficial to your personal growth.

If you have "garbage can" thinking, what are you sharing and offering to the world?

Could your "stan-king thin-king" be adding to the issues around us?

In this case, your thoughts are not feeding people but polluting them.

The key to good thinking is consuming thoughts that strengthen you, making you healthy-minded.

We must stop treating our minds like garbage cans by letting anything live there.