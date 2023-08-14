Time to see if "Men Can Cook"

The popular fundraising event for the SECU Family House is back pitting contestants against one another all in the name of charity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eighth annual Men Who Cook competition is back! The fundraiser showcases the talents of local male leaders who are amateur chefs and their teams. SECU Family House will host the fundraising event on Saturday, August 19 in the Forsyth Barn at Legacy Stables & Events located at 4151 Thomasville Rd. in Winston-Salem.

Approximately 400 guests will get to taste savory samples crafted by the chefs and vote for their favorite ones through tips that are contributed to the Family House. Taste testers can expect some delectable dishes like tastings from the past year which included Hawaiian pork sliders, smoked brisket mac and cheese, prime rib sliders and more. Last year’s Men Who Cook event was a record-breaking success, with proceeds netting more than $183,000.

The 45-room Family House is an alternative to a hospital waiting room or an expensive hotel for people coming to Winston-Salem for out-of-town medical care. The staff provides friendship, support, and affordable accommodations for adult patients and caregivers who have been referred by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center or Trellis Supportive Care.

“This is such a fun and exciting event, bringing families together to enjoy food, and truly represents the togetherness, hospitality and love we provide at the Family House,” said Kathy Carr, executive director of SECU Family House. “The kitchen is definitely the heart of most of our homes, and meal preparation is such a large part of the services that Family House provides to its guests. We couldn’t have found a better way to celebrate our mission of providing assistance to adult patients and caregivers who are going through difficult health crises.”

The Family House has hosted guests from 96 North Carolina counties and 45 states and has served more than 44,000 overnight guests since opening in 2011. Guests stay for a nominal overnight fee of $40 per night, and if they are unable to pay, a Family House assistance fund is available to help reduce the cost to as low as $15 per night, thanks to contributions and support from events like Men Who Cook.

“I’ve been to a lot of nonprofit events, and I can say for sure that ours is the most fun. It’s a great time to socialize and, most importantly, our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Heather Bolt Mikeal, SECU Family House Board Chair said. “Watching the evolution of the event, from Bridger Field House, then through the pandemic years, and now at Legacy Stables, it’s been incredible.

“Being able to fill such a large venue really goes to show you just how fun people in the community find this event,” Mikeal added. “Not only that, but it also shows how important hospitality is to the fabric of Winston-Salem, and the Family House is such a good example of that.”

Men Who Cook chefs create their own recipes, from appetizers to desserts, and are allowed a sous chef for assistance during the evening. To entice the healthy competition, judges’ prizes will be awarded to the winning chefs. Early online judging will also be available at familyhousews.org/men-who-cook.

To purchase a sponsorship or reservations, contact Erin Craver at the SECU Family House at 336-793-2822 or Erin.Craver@familyhousews.org.