Tips to help you keep cool when you're frustrated

Here are some ways to bounce back quickly when you get annoyed with someone

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to emotions, most of us would rather be happy and feel good and not have to deal with negative emotions like anger. But, with life comes moments of anger, which can be challenging to handle. Some people can brush off anger easier than others. Let's talk about ways to bounce back quickly when you get annoyed with someone.

If you're annoyed with someone, think about something that you like or love about the person. Think of a reason that you're grateful for them. If you're focusing on gratitude, then it helps decrease the negativity you might be feeling. Gratitude helps engender good feelings.

When someone annoys you, you tend to make assumptions about what happened and why it happened. Instead, you can reframe the situation by asking yourself questions. Be curious and find out what's happened. What caused the problem? How might the other person be feeling or acting in a certain way? Also, ask yourself why you're angry. Anger can be broad, so isolating why you're feeling angry at that moment will help you figure out how to handle the situation.

Here are a few tips to help you cool those feelings of irritation. When you're upset with someone, think about what you need. Do you need physical space? Perhaps, a time-out from the person for a little while would be helpful. A short time-out is best because dragging out anger isn't healthy and can prolong problems. Or, maybe you need a connection like a hug, kiss, or touch. If you're upset with your partner, remember that it's you and them against the problem, not against each other.