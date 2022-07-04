Travel etiquette advice

Spring has sprung, COVID rules are relaxed, and travelers are itching to explore.

When you travel to a new area, there will be local customs and ways of life that you may not be familiar with. To blend in, pay attention to how the locals’ mannerisms. This is important because people like people who are like themselves. If you pick up on how the locals greet and interact with others, it’ll be easier to blend in and not seem like a stranger. And you’ll find that you enjoy the new area more. A common complaint when visiting new places is that the people weren’t amicable. Try my suggestion and see what happens.

When you can read body language, you can gauge people’s approachability. Instead of guessing, which is what you typically do, you can see different types of body language, such as open vs. closed or positive vs. negative body language, that’ll let you know if someone wants to talk or wants to continue to speak.

Another reason that you might not feel like you get a lot out of your vacation is that you do the same old, same old. You stay at the same air BnB or hotel. You eat at all the same restaurants. Visit the same attractions, pool, or same spot on the beach. Do you know the saying, “familiarity breeds contempt”? Doing the same things is fine as long as you’re enjoying it. If you find your vacations boring or not as fun, then perhaps shake things up by doing something new. When you do something different, then you’re expanding your mind. Having new experiences can spark your creativity in approaching life, people, and situations. Also, you learn more about yourself.