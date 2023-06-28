Taking your dog on vacation doesn’t have to be stressful

Blanca Cobb has some ways you can make traveling with your dog easier.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With summer in full swing and the Fourth of July next week, many families are planning summer vacations. Many families take their furry friends on trips with them.

An important consideration is the dog's behavior and temperament. If your dog isn't comfortable in new places or around unfamiliar people, you may have to think of alternatives. Also, the little annoyances of your dog, such as whining, begging for, or taking food, may not irritate you, but might other family members. You have to plan how you will handle these types of issues if they arise. If not, then it can become problematic.

Although many people feel that their dogs are like their children, everyone doesn't have this same point of view. Conversing with family members to discover their concerns is a great preventative approach. Let's say someone says they're concerned that your dog will jump on them, get into their room, or beg for food. Now you know what potential concerns are and figure out how you will prevent them.

Here are a few tips to help your dog have a great vacation with the family.

Dogs have lots of energy and will need to get exercise. Plan outdoor activities like hiking that your family and dog can enjoy together. Bring treats and toys for entertainment and times you get stuck somewhere. Also, a water bowl and bottled water can be helpful too. Bring other necessities like poop bags, medicines, dog bed.