Multiple Triad counties housing foster kids elsewhere, due to lack of foster parents

Multiple North Carolina counties are struggling to find foster families, including Rockingham and Guilford.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Lawmakers are saying something needs to change to get foster kids out of DSS buildings.

Guilford County Rep. Pricey Harrison called for more state funding.

"It's bad all around. I know that people are trying their best, but if it’s a matter of the state prioritizing funding, the legislature providing funding, I am all for that because that seems to be the biggest need right now," said Harrison.

The issue is hitting Rockingham County too.

Rockingham County social services workers are finding themselves busy making a house a home for an overflow of foster kids.

"We have one worker go and get food, we have one worker go and make the bed, and then at least two workers come down here with the child," said foster care supervisor, Emily Clifton.

Normally foster parents would care for them, but more often that responsibility is on DSS workers since there are too many foster kids and not enough foster parents.

The situation was intensified by the pandemic.

"I think apart of that was that families were very concerned with the virus and bringing children in from other homes, how that could impact them," said Rockingham County health and human services director, Felissa Ferrell.

While demand for foster parents is high, there is a greater need for homes for kids that require more specialized attention.

Ferrell says the department has been in conversations with state lawmakers about the challenges.

"We need some measures in our state where there's not just assess ability, but that when there's a bed available and there's a child that's leveled for that level of care then they can access that without any complications," said Ferrell.

They are calling on quicker placement programs and foster parent incentives. With those changes, they are hopeful more families will join the journey toward adoption.

"For those kids to remember you through that process, it's a benefit to you. It almost leaves you speechless," said program manager, Kathy Murry.

Until that happens, they'll continue treating them like one of their own.

"It's a passion, it's a calling, it's hard work, but our workers go above and beyond to make sure these kids feel like they're as important as their biological children," said Clifton.

Rockingham County Rep. Reece Pyrtle says the issue is not new.

"I have had conversations with our health and human services director for the past several years, when I was a commissioner and now as a representative," Pyrtle said in part.