Triad Honor Flight gives 94 veterans the chance to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Bob Gobble is 99 years old and the oldest veteran going on the trip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday, a group of Triad veterans spanning multiple military branches will take a trip to our nation’s capital.

It’s a Triad Honor Flight for those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

We were there at PTI Airport in Greensboro before WWII, Korean, and Vietnam war veterans took off.

A total of 94 veterans are part of the 2022 Honor Flight Crew. They'll get the chance to see memorials honoring their service and sacrifice in Washington, D.C.

His flight was made possible thanks to contributions from friends and family to the Triad Honor Flight.

Gobble worked his way up the ranks from battalion to technical sergeant in the Philippines during WWII.

#HappeningNow 94 veterans currently living in the Triad are preparing to take the flight of a life time out of PTI airport! #TriadHonorFlight is taking them to the Washington D.C. war monuments that recognize their service.



They are getting quite the sendoff 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zQZcJIom9V — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) April 27, 2022

The trip is special for him because he’ll also get to honor his nephew who served in Vietnam. Gobble’s nephew died last year.

“He was really interested in me getting to see the walls that have been placed there in memory of our service people, which is something that has made it so exciting,” Gobble said.

This is the first honor flight of 2022. 99-year-old Bob Gobble is the oldest veteran in the group. He served during WWII pic.twitter.com/kZmprtcXwa — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) April 27, 2022

The Triad Honor Flight is allowing Bob to take his two great-nieces with him.

187 others, including guardians, medical professionals, and volunteers, will also be on board.

This is the first Honor Flight of 2022.