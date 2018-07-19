WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Six veterans of Forsyth County turned over a new leaf on Wednesday.

The veterans graduated from Veterans Treatment Court, a program in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC. They were the first-ever graduating class from the year-long program.

Veterans Treatment Court is a voluntary, court supervised program for veterans charged with a criminal offense who are battling with substance abuse or have mental health disorders such as PTSD or TBI.

The program helps veterans get clean and re-enter the workforce.

