TRINITY, N.C. — It's a touching photo of a Triad teen, who's endured heartbreak.

This is Tyler Bova and his date, before the Trinity High School prom.

In the photo, a picture of his mom, dad and younger brother.

Tyler Bova includes his parents and brother in his prom picture.

Built Tyler Tough Facebook page

Bova's family died in a car crash while they were vacationing in Utah last summer.

Tyler has made tremendous strides since he was badly injured in the crash.

The 18-year old played his first baseball game since the crash earlier this month.

