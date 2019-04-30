TRINITY, N.C. — It's a touching photo of a Triad teen, who's endured heartbreak.

This is Tyler Bova and his date, before the Trinity High School prom.

In the photo, a picture of his mom, dad and younger brother.

Tyler Bova and girlfriend prom picture
Tyler Bova includes his parents and brother in his prom picture.
Built Tyler Tough Facebook page

Bova's family died in a car crash while they were vacationing in Utah last summer.

Tyler has made tremendous strides since he was badly injured in the crash.

The 18-year old played his first baseball game since the crash earlier this month.

RELATED: 'It's Been Hard But You Have to Keep Going.' Tyler Bova is Back On the Pitcher's Mound

RELATED: 'I'll Look Out On The Stands and Picture Them There' Tyler Bova Practices For First Game Since Crash That Killed His Family, Severely Injured Him

RELATED: Tyler Bova Makes Strides to a Full Recovery

RELATED: 'I Know They Want Me To Keep Going,' Tyler Bova Learns To Walk Again After Family Killed In Crash

RELATED: Bova Strong: Football Team Debuts New Jerseys For Tyler Bova