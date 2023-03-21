Tyler Perry keeps this as a reminder of when he was homeless

In a post to his Instagram page on Monday, Perry shared a photo of a small, blue Geo Metro that he said he sometimes likes to take out for a spin.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry shared with fans how he keeps a version of the same small car he used as shelter during a time when he experienced homelessness.

In a post to his Instagram page on Monday, Perry shared a photo of a small, blue Geo Metro. Perry said he sometimes likes to take it out for a spin.

It's the same model car (though not the literal same car) he said was once used as his shelter.

"If looking back at how far you've come doesn't make you thankful, I don't know what will," Perry wrote.

The car is a Geo Metro. They were mostly manufactured during the 90s by General Motors and Suzuki.

This particular car, Perry said, shares a valuable message: "If you're still in the struggle please fight on, It's so sweet on the other side of pain."

Perry wrote in the full Instagram post:

Every now and then I take my Geo Metro out for a spin. (When I was homeless it was a car just like this that was my shelter).

If looking back at how far you’ve come doesn’t make you thankful, I don’t know what will.