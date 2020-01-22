CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill confirms a case of the mumps on its campus.

School leaders say the student may have been contagious from January 11 through the 18.

Officials say the risk to the public for contracting mumps from this student is low.

Anyone in direct contact with this student has been notified.

