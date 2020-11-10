Cooking Deep Fried Margarita Shots with Chef Felicia Daniel

We're all missing fall festival treats right now, but a dear friend of the Good Morning Show chef Felicia has got us covered!

The funnel cakes.

The turkey legs - really anything fried on a stick!

An amazing cook, Chef Felicia Daniel joined us virtually today to talk about deep fried margarita shots.

Here's the recipe! Enjoy!

Deep Fried Margarita Shots

• 4-5 slices of pound cake, approx. 1” thick

• 1-2 cups margarita mix (with or without tequila)

• 1 lime, cut into wedges

• 1 can sweetened condensed milk

• 2 cups powdered sugar

1. Heat oil to 350 degrees

2. Cut pound cake slices into even cubes, set aside

3. Pour margarita mix into a shallow dish. Dip pound cake cubes in mix, being sure to completely saturate. Place on a plate to rest.

4. In a small bowl combine milk, powdered sugar(reserve 1-2 tsps to sprinkle on top) and juice from 3 lime wedges.

5. Carefully place cake pieces in oil, fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and allow to rest.