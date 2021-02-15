How to handle disappointment when your Valentine’s Day goes wrong

It's a common reaction to wonder if the disappointment is a reflection of what your partner does or doesn't feel for you and your relationship.

Valentine’s Day was yesterday, a day of romance. But, today, some people aren’t feeling very romantic or loved because the day didn’t turn out the way that they expected.

There are several ways that Valentine’s Day can be disappointing. Some women and men have different expectations for Valentine’s Day. When expectations are crossed then disappointment sets in. Women in long term relationships might be disappointed if their man doesn’t propose. Some men and women might be disappointed if there’s no Valentine’s loving. Some partners go all out for Valentines with gifts or trips while others may not even say Happy Valentine’s Day.

When you’re dealing with the disappointment, feel the emotions. Get control of your emotions. I say this because some people might make a drastic decision to break up or decide that their partner doesn’t love them as much as they thought. Instead of making a life changing decision, talk to your partner. By talk, I mean ask them questions. Listen to what they say and then tell how you feel. Sometimes, people don’t want to talk to their partner for whatever reason. If this is you, then you might want to reconsider because bad feelings can fester. Festering problems can cause some emotional damage such being passive aggressive, ignoring their partner, or being short-tempered. If you don’t talk about it then nothing can be solved.