Thousands of dollar's worth of damage, Winston-Salem park patrons starting to notice

The city of Winston-Salem says this is the worst they've even seen it. Now they're implementing new security measures.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Vandals are destroying walks in Winston-Salem parks and the damage is in the thousands and patrons are starting to notice.

For Jazmine Moore, when the weathers right, Hanes Park is an oasis.

"My children have a lot of energy. So, to keep them from just like driving me crazy. I just take them to the park and let them release it," said Moore.

The park gives Moore's kids a place to pay and Moore a seat to relax. However, in recent months these sacred spots have become a playground for vandals.

“It ranges from just the smallest thing to actually we lost a entire historic picnic shelter at Washington Park that was set on fire," said Winston-Salem parks and recreation director, William Royston.

Royston says it's the worst he's ever seen it. People setting tables and shelters on fire, destroying restrooms, writing on the walls, and stealing 30 golf carts.

Park patrons like Ernel Martenez are starting to notice.

“I was there a couple days ago, it was one side of the wall, and I went back this morning, and it was more graffiti on the other side of the wall," said Martenez.

Royston says damage done by people of all ages is in the thousands.

“If it happens during one of our construction projects, we use capital money to make those repairs everything else is done through our operating budget," explained Royston.

Royston says officers are investigating. They are taking this seriously making arrests already, but there are more culprits out there. Officers are investigating and arrests have been made.

Royston says they have recieved additional money for security at all parks.

He says they will be installing additional cameras using that funding.