EDEN, N.C. — A Vietnam veteran from the Triad just received a much-deserved gift - a brand new roof.

U.S. Army Veteran Jerry Trent was exposed to a chemical called Agent Orange during the Vietnam War and now suffers from COPD. He's been through more than most of us can imagine, but yesterday, The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Skywalker Roofing teamed up to replace the roof of his Eden home.

RELATED: White House says VA funded at highest amount in history

The organizers say all they want to do is make a difference.

The Trents say they're still in shock their neighbors have such big hearts.

RELATED: Veterans Day with a 94-Year-Old World War II Veteran, Barista in Training and a Coffee Shop Celeb

The Roof Deployment Project is a national effort to help pay back veterans. Since 2016, they've helped more than 150 military members get new roofs.