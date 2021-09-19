How do you let go of the victim mentality?

Victim mentality is when you can’t shake off the bad things that have happened to you.

We’re diving deeper into human behavior to understand why people do what they do. We hear so much about victim mentality. What exactly is it? Victim mentality is when you can’t shake off the bad things that have happened to you. And whenever something gets difficult, then you go back to what happened. The victim mentality can be emotionally devastating because you hold onto the anger and hurt. How can you move forward if you’re stuck in the past?

There’s a paradox to a victim mentality. You may feel anger, hurt, or bitterness about someone hurting you, but you fail to accept responsibility for what you’ve done to that person. It’s like you conveniently ignore or forget that you’re also wrong. Instead, you focus on your hurt. For example, you might be angry that your friend spread rumors about you, but you ignore the fact that you betrayed their trust.

To let go of the victim mentality, you have to let go of what you can’t control. You can’t change the past or what happened to you, but you can control how you respond, your view of the future, and take action to move past what happened. Live your life. Look for the silver lining in situations so that you become more resilient. Let go of the negativity.