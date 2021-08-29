Vulnerability and authenticity can help strengthen relationships

Just because you want to share a part of your life doesn’t mean that the other person wants to know it or know how to handle it.

As a parent, you spend so much time looking after your kids. You help them make good choices and understand life. When your kids start dating, you want to make sure that they’re choosing partners who care for them and who are good matches. But, what about when the roles reverse, and your teens and adult children start worrying about you dating after divorce?

Many times, teens and adult kids get an idea of what led to the divorce. And they don’t want their mom or dad to fall back in a bad relationship. So, teens and adult kids might be a bit critical of mom or dad’s new romantic interest. Almost like Robert DeNiro’s character in the movie, “Meet the Fockers.” DeNiro was suspicious of his daughter’s love interest and asked a million questions. Also, they want to know that they still have a place in their mom or dad’s life.

Aside from telling you, your teens and adult children might question who you’re with, where you’re going, what time you’ll be home. Questions that suggest something is on their mind. The same types of questions that you, as their parent, asked when they started dating. Pay attention to the frequency of the questions and which ones seem to be asked the most. And you’ll get a sense of what’s on their mind.

It might be helpful to talk to your teens and adult children about what’s bothering them. You can start a conversation by sharing what you’re noticing; the types of questions they’re asking. Listen without judgment. Listen to their thoughts and figure out ways that make all of you happy. Maybe they want to know where you’re going. Instead of telling them, that’s none of their business because you’re the parent, think about what will change if they know where you are.