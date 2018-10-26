RALEIGH, N.C. -- There's hope for your office pool!

NC Lottery officials say not just one, but two office pools are celebrating a $1 million Mega Millions win after Tuesday's drawing.

The latest office pool win we're learning about happened in Wake County.

Fourteen coworkers chipped in $20 each to buy 140 Quick Pick tickets from the Circle K on Harrison Avenue in Cary.

“I asked everyone if they’d seen how high the jackpot was,” Roseanne Smith said. “I started walking up and down the rows asking who wanted to play.”

Erica Hayes was the first to learn the group won big money.

“I turned on the news the next morning,” Erica Hayes said. “They said the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, but they also said two tickets in North Carolina won $1 million.”

She immediately started checking the tickets. When she saw she had a winning one that matched all five white balls, she texted the group’s supervisor who was also part of the pool.

“She asked if I had checked the numbers,” Francis Bassett said. “I wrote back, ‘It’s 6:30 in the morning. No, but I’ll do it now.’ When I realized we had the winning ticket I texted her back asking, ‘Is that what I think it is?’”

Bassett told his coworkers the exciting news in a meeting the next day.

They claimed the prize on Friday in Raleigh. They split the prize 14 ways and after taxes, they each took home over $50,000.

Some are going to pay off mortgages and student loans, others want to travel.

“This is a great group of people,” Smith said, a little teary eyed. “I couldn’t ask to work with a better team, and now we’ve won as a team.”

