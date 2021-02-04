NICU babies dress up in bunny ears for Easter, and it's the cutest thing about spring

Little patients at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are adorable in their knitted bunny caps.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center dressed up in bunny ears, chick caps, and pastel onesies to celebrate Easter, and needless to say, it's the cutest thing you'll see all spring.

The outfits and accessories were provided by the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem.

NICU nurses and staff dress up the babies for each holiday to help the families feel special and to help them celebrate, even in a challenging situation.