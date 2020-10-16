Speaker series focuses on civil discussion of opposite sides

The series was created to bring world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas like social justice, politics, and more.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University announced the creation of the Face to Face Speaker Forum back in March....right before the pandemic began.

The series was created to bring world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas including politics, arts and culture, business, and social justice.

"We are so excited for this series," said Michele Gillespie, Dean Of The College, "Our hope is that we can provide a civil discussion of opposing viewpoints from accomplished speakers ."

The program’s events were set to begin in person in the fall of 2020. In-person programming originally scheduled for the fall has been rescheduled in consideration of the health and wellbeing of speakers and attendees.

The inaugural event of this new program will be in a virtual format. On Tues, October 20th, we will hear a live-streamed conversation between two leading and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, Peggy Noonan and Eugene Robinson.