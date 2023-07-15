Wallburg restaurant manager relieved to see deputies, following burnout rumors

A Wallburg restaurant owner is relieved to see deputies patrolling the Food Lion area following rumors of another parking lot burnout session.

WALLBURG, N.C. — A Wallburg store manager is relieved, knowing there are more cameras and deputies patrolling following rumors of another burnout.

People who frequent the Wallburg Food Lion shopping center say the worst of the burnouts happened three weeks ago.



Drivers were doing donuts and setting tire tracks of gasoline on fire.

Angela Tullock is the manager at Cagney’s Kitchen & Barbeque, it sits near one of the shopping centers exits.

Tullock says the drivers ran over two of their bushes and almost hit their internet phone pedestal last time.

She was concerned the groups would come back before learning more deputies would be patrolling.



“I’m hoping that’s going to continue because again, this is just not the place, a public parking lot, public restaurants, any place like this, highways, it’s just not the place for it to occur,” Tullock exclaimed.

The Davidson County sheriff’s office has confiscated a total of $250,000 worth of cars.

Sheriff Richie Simmons says the car owners will be responsible for the $70,000 worth of damage.

He also says they’re not done prosecuting just yet.

“We have many more cars on video. We have a long list as you show up for these events like tonight don’t be surprised if your car is one back here we’ve got plenty of room. We are ready for it and we are ready for it to stop. It’s time to stop before people get hurt,” warned Simmons.