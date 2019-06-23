FRASER, Colo. — It's not every day you see a moose — or a fox — just outside your house.

But the chances of seeing them together, engaging each other: That's borderline one-in-a-million territory.

That's why when the Brooks family and their friends Heather and Rod White peeked outside their window and noticed a fox jumping at a moose — and the moose shaking back at it — it was a pretty special moment.

"I’ve seen some great Colorado wildlife, but this was fun to see!" said Shannon Brooks, a resident of Fraser.

OK, full disclosure, it's probably pretty likely the fox was trying to figure out if it was worth the risk to attack the moose for a meal that would probably last a month — and quickly learned that no, no it most definitely was not.

"We noticed the moose and then the fox was trying to engage with the moose but he wasn’t having it," Brooks said.

Brooks said eventually the fox gave up and wandered off. The moose was startled by a dog barking and ran off about 10 minutes later.

Too fun.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS