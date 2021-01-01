x
Welcome to the world! New Year's Day 2021 babies born in North Carolina

2021 is off to a super cute start.
Credit: Novant Health
Lillian Brooks was the first baby born at Novant Health in Thomasville in 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The New Year is off to a sweet start! Here's a look at the babies born on the first day of 2021 around the Triad. We'll add more cuteness to this story as more hospitals share details about their first babies born in the new year!

Novant Health – Thomasville | Lillian Rose Brooks

Lillian Rose Brooks was born at 12:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 7lbs, 7oz and measuring 19.5 inches. Her mommy is Erica Brooks. The family is from Lexington.

Credit: Novant Health

Novant Health - Matthews | Kennedy Josey

Kennedy Josey was born at 2:26 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 4lbs, 11oz and measuring 18 inches. Her parents are Adam and Rebecca Josey from Waxhaw. 

Credit: Novant Health

Novant Health - Presbyterian | Emerson Collins

Baby Emerson Collins was born at 12:59 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 5lbs, 11oz, and measuring 18 3/4 inches. Her parents are Allison and Jared Collins.

Credit: Novant Health
Emerson Collins was the first baby born at Novant Presbyterian Hospital on New Year's Day.

