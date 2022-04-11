Greensboro addiction center sees increase in alcohol abuse during pandemic

Fellowship Hall, a non-profit alcohol and drug addiction center in Greensboro, saw an uptick in alcoholism during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Alcohol use and substance use has increased during the pandemic," Kelly Scaggs, clinical director of Fellowship Hall, said.

Fellowship Hall is a non-profit alcohol and drug addiction center in Greensboro. It has been running for 50 years.

Data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, or NIAAA, shows that alcohol sales were up these last two years, compared to the years between 2017 and 2019.

Scaggs said while at the beginning of the pandemic, their number of guests at Fellowship Hall dropped, once restrictions started to lift, they saw an increase of people seeking treatment.

She said the pandemic really impacted heavy drinkers and made it more of a problem.

"Isolation is one of the biggest problems for people with substance use because when you're home alone, there's really no checks and balances there. For a lot of people where they may have waited until they finished with their workday come home and have a beverage of their choice, they were able to do that at 11:00 a.m., noon, throughout the day." Scaggs said.

She also said they're seeing more guests with trouble with alcohol than any other substance.

Sadly, alcohol is the 3rd leading cause of preventable deaths in the country. 88,000 people died due to alcohol-related deaths just last year, according to Scaggs.

How do you know you or someone in your life has a problem with alcohol?

The NIAAA defines heavy drinking as the following:

For men, consuming more than 4 drinks on any day or more than 14 a week

For women, having more than 3 drinks on any day or 7 a week

However, Scaggs said it's not clear cut. She believes when the drinking starts to negatively impacting someone's life, they need to seek help.

Sometimes that can be really hard to tell someone too.