Black Americans are more at risk for kidney disease: Greensboro AME Zion churches provide free kidney screenings

The Kidney Health Screening and Community Health Fair is Saturday at Saint Phillip AME Zion Church in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Studies show Black Americans are four times more likely to develop kidney failure than White Americans. Health experts say a lack of awareness and underrepresentation in clinical trials are contributing factors.



Saturday, a group of Greensboro AME Zion churches is stepping up to host a Kidney Health Screening and Community Health Fair.

Michelle Davis is the Health Ambassador for St. Phillip AME Zion Church. She said an event like this is imperative.

“Black men are dying at the same rate they are passing away from colon cancer," Davis said. “Black females are dying at the same rate that they are dying from breast cancer. The percentage rate of kidney failure among Black Americans continues to rise."

The initiative is in partnership with Duke University’s Care and Justice Project. Organizers said the goal is to reduce health disparities and cultivate trust by dispelling myths and negative perceptions of clinical trials among people of color.

“We want to bring this information from the churches because our people trust our leaders, we trust our pastors, and our leaders in the church,” Davis said. “It's great to hear from them that they are behind this. That they support this. That they are working with Duke Hospital to bring this right into the heart of the community."

Trinity AME Zion, Mt. Olivet AME Zion, Oak Grove AME Zion, and St. Phillip AME Zion Church are hosting the event.