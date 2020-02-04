GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation is getting creative to make sure you don’t feel isolated during the stay at home order.

Parks and rec moved to virtual programming to keep folks engaged in a safe way.

Jennifer Hance, community engagement coordinator with parks and rec said every day at 1 p.m. she goes live on their Facebook page at a parks and rec location.

“We have been focusing on continuing our program where we can and that has allowed us to do virtual program which is really exciting,” Hance said.

RELATED: Greensboro puts limitations on parks to stop the spread of coronavirus

Activities vary daily from crafts and fitness events to tours at the botanical Gateway Gardens.

Hance said the virtual tours and activities allow them to meet folks where they are and connect them with what Greensboro has to offer.

“Things are kind of up in the air right now. We really want to keep some sense of normalcy for our community," Hance said. "Plus people at home are really looking for things to do and we have some really great ideas.”

With each activity Hance encourages folks to do them alongside or interact throughout the lives.

Parks and rec created a website with list of live-streams from them and the library.

“We developed the web page so people have a lot of different resources at their finger tips while they’re sitting at home,” Hance said.

All recorded activities can be streamed on the Parks and Rec Facebook as well.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders, here's what that means

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to update public

RELATED: 'I was fortunate': 95-year-old WWII vet survives the coronavirus

RELATED: Q&A: How small businesses hit by coronavirus crisis can get aid starting Friday