Greensboro Pride to Hold the 2nd Annual Pride March to Remember

The march will highlight the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969 on Wednesday, June 28.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alternative Resources of the Triad is the nonprofit organization that hosts Greensboro Pride and will be holding the second annual Pride March to Remember on Wednesday, June 28.

The march will start at 6:00 pm and recognize the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City.

The riots on June 28th, 1969 sparked the modern Gay Rights Movement and were led by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn.

Attendees will gather at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro and march to the Governmental Plaza. The event will continue with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman said it is crucial for the LGBTQIA2+ community to be seen and heard more than ever this year.

“With hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA2+ bills making their way through local, state, and federal governments, we need to continue and expand upon the efforts to fight bias started in 1969,” said Coleman.

The riots eventually turned into what we know today as Pride Month, where celebrations and events like Pride March to Remember help elevate the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs showing their support for the LGBTQIA2+ community.

