Coping with anxiety triggered by the pandemic

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk explains why anxiety levels are up during this time and how you can tackle it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're experiencing any anxiety, you're not alone.

A new study suggests one in three COVID-19 survivors have suffered from a neurological or psychiatric disorder within six months of testing positive.

Prescriptions for anxiety medication have jumped during the pandemic by 34%, according to a new report. 

Dr. Nannette Funderburk, a Psychotherapist in Greensboro, said the recent isolation is a huge contributing factor. Sometimes being left alone with our thoughts can lead to a downward spiral.

Could you have anxiety? 

Here are some of the symptoms:

  • Irritability 
  • Procrastinating 
  • Stress eating 
  • Over preparation 
  • Feeling uneasy 

What can you do to cope with anxiety?

  • Keep a schedule
  • Stay informed but set limits around news watching
  • Do something meaningful
  • Connect with others - Manage your expectations around this. "No, it won't be like before, but nothing is like before!"
  • If you're creative...go create
  • Distract yourself

