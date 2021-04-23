Coping with anxiety triggered by the pandemic

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk explains why anxiety levels are up during this time and how you can tackle it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're experiencing any anxiety, you're not alone.

Prescriptions for anxiety medication have jumped during the pandemic by 34%, according to a new report.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk, a Psychotherapist in Greensboro, said the recent isolation is a huge contributing factor. Sometimes being left alone with our thoughts can lead to a downward spiral.

Could you have anxiety?

Here are some of the symptoms:

Irritability

Procrastinating

Stress eating

Over preparation

Feeling uneasy

What can you do to cope with anxiety?