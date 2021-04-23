Coping with anxiety triggered by the pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're experiencing any anxiety, you're not alone.
A new study suggests one in three COVID-19 survivors have suffered from a neurological or psychiatric disorder within six months of testing positive.
Prescriptions for anxiety medication have jumped during the pandemic by 34%, according to a new report.
Dr. Nannette Funderburk, a Psychotherapist in Greensboro, said the recent isolation is a huge contributing factor. Sometimes being left alone with our thoughts can lead to a downward spiral.
Could you have anxiety?
Here are some of the symptoms:
- Irritability
- Procrastinating
- Stress eating
- Over preparation
- Feeling uneasy
What can you do to cope with anxiety?
- Keep a schedule
- Stay informed but set limits around news watching
- Do something meaningful
- Connect with others - Manage your expectations around this. "No, it won't be like before, but nothing is like before!"
- If you're creative...go create
- Distract yourself