Wesley Memorial Church decides to split from United Methodist Church

Wesley Memorial joins a growing list of congregations splitting from the United Methodist Church.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point church joins a growing list of congregations splitting from the United Methodist Church.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church announced Wednesday that they voted to leave the UMC.

Wesley Memorial shared a statement that reads in part: "The congregation of Wesley Memorial has chosen to side with the traditionalists in Wesley Memorial's denomination who have sought to uphold the traditional teaching on marriage and ordination."

Four years ago, the UMC changed its policies, allowing churches to leave if they don't agree with homosexuality within the church.

The UMC still has to give final approval.

