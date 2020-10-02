VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Whale watchers were left in awe during a marine life tour in Virginia Beach near the Rudee Inlet over the weekend.

13News Now viewers shared photos of whales and dolphins surfacing during a whale-watching tour Sunday evening with Rudee Tours.

One sightseer, Justin Fuller, captured photos and said he saw five humpback whales and more than 100 dolphins during the tour.

Taryn Paul

The Virginia Aquarium says whales typically head south for the winter to mate, but some take a pit stop in our area and take time to drift through our waters.

People from all over the country flock to Virginia Beach most every January for whale-watching tours.

