Dale Earnhardt Jr's mom died back on April 22 after battling cancer. She was 65 when she passed away.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted on his Instagram Wednesday evening that his mother's side of the family gathered for dinner to remember Brenda Jackson.

"We planned to do this monthly as a way to remain connected and a part of each other’s lives," Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

Earnhardt Jr. said after dinner they went to spread his mom's ashes on a beautiful hillside on their property, as she had requested.

"As we all were saying our goodbyes at the end of the evening there was a rainbow straight off the front door of the house. What an amazing ending to a special day," Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

Jackson was the daughter of NASCAR fabricator Robert Gee, who built cars for various racers including the late Dale Earnhardt. She married Earnhardt in 1972, had two children, and Dale Jr. and Kelley remained with their mother when the couple separated and Earnhardt chased a career in NASCAR.

Jackson was a staunch supporter of her son's decision to retire from full-time racing because of concussions, and she was a tireless supporter of The Dale Jr. Foundation and other charitable efforts.

