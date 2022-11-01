What are the signs and signals of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is more than forgetting where you placed your keys or why you walked into a room. The forgetfulness in Alzheimer's is a little more insidious.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is National Alzheimer's Disease Month. As our parent's age, you might notice they're a little forgetful. For example, they might forget where they left the car keys or walk into a room and forget why they went there. With the increasing number of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer's annually, you might wonder if your parent is suffering from this disease. If you're concerned, then o you bring it up to your parents without sounding the alarm?

Alzheimer's is more than forgetting where you placed your keys or why you walked into a room. This typically happens to anyone on occasion. The forgetfulness in Alzheimer's is a little more insidious. This is a warning sign if your parent forgets how to get home from the store where they typically shop. Other warning signs include: if they can't remember if they've eaten breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Or if they forget how to do something they've always done, like cooking. Sometimes, your parent might forget how to pay bills.

Sometimes, you'll notice your parent losing weight when you ask about it. They might not realize that they forget to eat or how to cook. Instead, they might say they are eating or don't have time to cook. Sometimes, they say they don't want to host dinner at their house anymore. And you might be confused by their unusual behavior. Or, your parent may decide they don't want to pay their bills anymore and ask you or your sibling to handle it. When this happens, you may not realize that it's an issue of forgetting.

There's more awareness about Alzheimer's, and remember that not every forgetful situation for an older person means that they have the disease. If you're noticing a pattern, it's time to talk to your parent. Tell them what you're noticing, why it worries you, and you'd like to accompany them to their physician to see what might be happening.