Why it's important to take lazy days

August 10th is National Lazy Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In our world of getting things done and achieving, it seems odd to have a day that promotes laziness. And this begs the question, why it's good to have lazy days? Let's talk about some benefits of being lazy.

When you're constantly busy, you may not make the best decisions because you don't take the time to think things through completely. So, slowing down can help you make better decisions because you can pause and reflect, leading to more thoughtful decisions.

Sometimes, when you step back from a problem, you allow your mind to take a break. And the relaxation from active thought lets your subconscious go to work. You'll be surprised that you'll have a burst of creativity that helps you solve problems.

Having an occasional lazy day can be great for rest and rejuvenation, but you don't want laziness to be your default mode because you won't get enough done to move forward.