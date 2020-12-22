Why we love to watch movies

Besides watching movies for entertainment, people watch if they can relate to the characters and the plot lines. Some people will watch certain movies because of their favorite actors, producers or directors. I think the topic of the movie whether it’s science fiction, mafia, romance can be a big draw. Think about the Rocky movies, which are iconic. Not only did the popularity of boxing increase, but many people could identify with Rocky’s grit and determination. The underdog becomes the champion. Even if movies are fiction, you can still learn lessons from the characteristics of characters and plot lines.