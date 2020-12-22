Why we love to watch movies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t enjoy a good movie? Whether it’s a romantic comedy or an action-packed thriller, people love movies.
Statista determined the popularity of movie genres based on their revenue from 1995 to 2020. Adventure movies led the pack with 63.57 billion dollars, action movies were second with 47.72 billion dollars, followed by drama movies with 36.89 billion dollars.
Besides watching movies for entertainment, people watch if they can relate to the characters and the plot lines. Some people will watch certain movies because of their favorite actors, producers or directors. I think the topic of the movie whether it’s science fiction, mafia, romance can be a big draw. Think about the Rocky movies, which are iconic. Not only did the popularity of boxing increase, but many people could identify with Rocky’s grit and determination. The underdog becomes the champion. Even if movies are fiction, you can still learn lessons from the characteristics of characters and plot lines.
Some movies can give you a good cry and laugh. Crying and laughing release endorphins, a hormone, that helps buffer pain. Research has shown that sad movies release endorphins, which make you more resistant to both physical and emotional pain.
