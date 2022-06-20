Why some people need to have the last word

Experts say always needing to have the last word could be telling about a person's ego challenges.

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is over, with the jury deciding that Depp overwhelming proved his case and awarded him 10.35 million dollars and Heard 2 million. Although she lost the court case, she's still talking about the alleged abuse with media outlets. This got us thinking about why some people insist on having the last word.

Some people must have the last word because they feel like they have something to prove. They feel they can save face and make themselves right if they have the last word. Having the last word may be their way of putting someone in their place. It's also a way someone may use protect their image and self-esteem.

If you insist on having the last word, you risk shutting down communication, and you can’t reach a compromise. You can ruin business deals, company growth, and personal and professional relationships. Insisting on having the last word can make you appear selfish, where you're only concerned about yourself and your viewpoints.

Realize that someone else having the last word doesn't mean that they're right and you're wrong. It means that they're not willing to back down at the moment. You don't have to participate in a conversation that isn't going anywhere. You can politely pause the conversation until another time. If you talk to the person about their insistence on the last word, ask them to help you understand what's happening. Understanding why they have the last word can help you address other concerns that are getting in the way of effective communication.