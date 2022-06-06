Why you should consider taking a staycation

Your vacation doesn't have to be thousands of miles away!

Summer is here for Guilford county schools students!

Winston-salem Forsyth and Alamance-Burlington -- you're almost there.

Many families look forward to summer break, but rising food, gas, and flight costs are altering vacation plans.

Staycations might be the norm this summer.

A staycation and vacation are very similar. The point of a vacation or staycation is to take a break from your daily stresses. It’s a temporary escape from reality where you can have fun and relax. So, it doesn’t matter if you travel somewhere you’ve never been or if you find a vacation spot in the city where you live. As long as you’re taking a break from work (e.g., no work-related communications), it’ll help recharge your soul. Keep this in mind; you can go anywhere and have a fabulous with people you enjoy being with. In other words, if you and your traveling companions don’t enjoy being around each other or you don’t get along, you could go anywhere and not have fun. You can be more stressed than if you stayed home.

The health benefits of a staycation are many, from reduced stress levels, cortisol levels, and blood pressure to happiness, rest, relaxation, and happiness. Additionally, when you’re having fun with your family, you feel more connected to them.

Here are a few ideas for a staycation in the city where you live. Do a google search of the top hotels in your area. And search Airbnb for top homes as well. They’re popular for a reason that’s because other people have enjoyed them. Google “fun places to visit (in your city)” and “top tourist spots (in your city).” Have an open mind and try new things in your city that you either didn’t know about or haven’t tried.