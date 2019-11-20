COROLLA, N.C. — A popular wild mule on the Outer Banks has found a new passion for painting.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund shared a photo of their mule Raymond showing off his masterpiece. The organization says Raymond's painting will be raffled off at an event on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the wild horse fund. Other paintings created by other rehabilitated horses will be available for sale.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund No driving on the beach today! If you look towards the top of the pi... cture you can see the horse fence at the state line. During storms like this the horses head to higher ground and scrub oak groves and hunker down, just like they have for hundreds of years.

The horse fund says Raymond used to roam with the other wild horses of Corolla but had to move onto a farm when he started to show signs of laminitis - a painful disease in horses' feet. Raymond's condition only got worse after Hurricane Dorian, when he became displaced and started walking on paved roads.

Rather than see him in pain, Corolla Wild Horse Fund made the decision to move Raymond onto their farm where he would have a fighting chance.

Today, Raymond is doing much better. He'll never be domesticated, but he can live the rest of his life in comfort and paint beautiful pieces of art, too.

More paintings from other wild horses

Corolla Wild Horse Fund

