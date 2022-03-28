Did your children see Will Smith smack Chris Rock?

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb talks about discussing violent acts with your children.

When we tune into the Oscars, we expect to see movie clips that show the nominated actors’ performances in their movie roles. We don’t expect to see a movie scene played out in real life. This is precisely what happened at last night’s Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, comedian, and host of this year’s Academy Awards, across his face for joking about his wife’s, Jada Pinkett-Smith, bald head. Jada has openly talked about her struggle with alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss in women.

To no surprise, the video clip of the slap is viral. Given Will and Chris’ popularity, it’s very likely that children have either seen the clip or have heard about the incident. The confrontation upstaged the Oscars.

Kids know that hitting others is wrong. If they hit, push, bite another child, then there are consequences from a time-out to suspension or expulsion from school or sports team. In Will Smith’s case, children should know that there are long-term consequences for violent behaviors. Aside from possible assault charges, there are social consequences such as damage to your reputation, people’s perception of you, and perhaps, some people may not trust you anymore. The judgment of the court of public opinion can haunt you. Additionally, there can be financial consequences. Perhaps, you’d get fired from your job, some people may not want to work with you, or you might have a hard time finding work.

Almost no one can escape teasing at some point in their life. And it can be hurtful. Chris Rock is a comedian, and part of some comedians’ routine is to make jokes about other people’s appearances. We don’t know if Chris Rock knew that Jada has alopecia and was joking about her condition or whether he made a joke about her closely cropped hairstyle. What we know is that Will Smith didn’t appreciate the joke. Will chose to use his hands instead of his words to defend his wife. Children should have assertive skills. This means that children know that they can use their words to tell someone to stop their hurtful words. When someone is trying to hurt you physically, you can use your hands to stop them if you can’t get away from them.

This situation is a teachable moment for children about other ways to handle someone’s hurtful words instead of hitting. Here are a few different ways that Will could have handled the situation. He and Jada could have left the Oscars. Their departure would have signaled their disapproval of Chris Rock’s joke. Will could have waited for a commercial break and spoken privately with Chris Rock. Or, Will could have talked to Chris after the Oscars. Or, during his acceptance speech, he could have shared what was on his mind. Ask your child for another way to handle hurtful words without using hands and see what they come up with. This is a great way to increase their problem-solving skills.