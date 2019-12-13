ATLANTA — The oldest woman in the state of Georgia has died. Mother Willie Mae Hardy passed away this week at 111 years old.

The granddaughter of a slave, Hardy was born on March 11, 1908, in Junction City, Georgia.

A family friend, Sunshine Lewis, said she "transitioned peacefully" with "an abundance of love" from her family members praying at her bedside.

A couple of years ago, 11Alive had the chance to talk with Hardy about her life.

Hardy moved to Atlanta in the 1930s.

Her husband worked for the city's transit system before MARTA even existed. Her granddaughter said this is a historic - and grand - occasion.

Hardy had at least seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-great-grandchildren.

"She has a lot of stories and historical things that she's shared with us," her granddaughter, Veronica Edwards, previously said. "Coming through civil rights - she's seen it all."

Hardy was also the oldest member of the Butler Street Baptist Church where she had attended for the last 73 years.

Photos: Willie Mae Hardy

