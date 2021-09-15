Winston-Salem Fashion Week presents its 7th annual showcase

This year’s theme is "It’s all About the Decades of the ‘80s and ‘90s".

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fashion Week is back with its 7th Annual Showcase.

The week-long showcase kicks off Friday, September 17, and will run through Saturday, September 25.

This year’s theme is It’s all About the Decades of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Winston-Salem Fashion Week CEO and Creator Nikita Wallace said this is a multi-cultural event that aims to provide a platform for Triad businesses and designers.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get a feel of what it takes to be a part of the fashion industry,” Wallace said.

“It’s an opportunity whether they want to stay local, to build their brand, or if they want to go global. With the technology today, we have the means to help these designers go as far as they would like to go.”

Several events will take place throughout the week including a session that focuses on upcycling wardrobes and practicing sustainable fashion.

On September 25, designers will participate in Goodwill’s “Diva, Dapper on a Dime.”

“They’re given a gift card where they’re going to the retail stores and create collections,” Wallace said.

“They can upcycle the collection as well as style the collections.”