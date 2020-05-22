Winston-Salem woman wins $1M playing $10 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — Denise Batchleor of Winston-Salem turned her $10 into $1 million!
She won $1 million playing the Red Hot Riches scratch-off game.
Batchleor bought the lucky $10 ticket at the Parkway Shell on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. She had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.
Red Hot Riches launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes are still out there!