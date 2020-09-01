WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad leaders are pushing an effort to keep those in need warm this winter.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines partnered with red H.E.A.R.R.T for a giveaway initiative called "Warm for Winter Holidays."

The campaign encourages people to leave spare coats, hats or gloves hanging on the fence outside the Beaty Public Safety Training and Support Center at 1200 Patterson Avenue.

You can bring items there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until next January 14.

The location was chosen to serve those who may have the most need.

It's close by four homeless shelters.

