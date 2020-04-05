THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Wearing a mask out in public is the new normal as we work to control the spread of COVID-19 but people with other medical conditions have been covering their faces during flu season for some time.

"Back in September I got a couple of mask and I didn’t like the way they felt so me and my mama we have compromised and health conditions so I started making me and her some and then the corona came," Kathy Westmoreland from Thomasville said.

She and her mother wore face masks to keep them safe from the flu and allergies. When COVID-19 started making an impact in our area, Westmoreland fired up her vintage sewing machines and started cranking out masks for friends and family.

"It gives me something to do and I know that I’m helping people," she said.

When word got out, she started selling her handmade face coverings online. She uses the money she makes to donate masks to people who can’t afford them.

"I’ve sold about 200 and I’ve gave 100 away," she said.

After 40 years of sewing for herself and her family, Westmoreland says it’s nice to know she’s helping keep people around the country safe.

"I’ve got people all over the United States," she said. "I’ve sold close to 75 out in California I’ve sent some to Kentucky, Florida just all over the place anybody that wants one."

Westmoreland uses 100% cotton to make her masks and sews in a pocket for a filter. You can find her on Facebook Marketplace.