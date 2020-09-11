Women breaking the glass ceiling in politics gives all women hope

A record number of women were elected to serve in Washington D.C. this year. This can be an inspiration to everyone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people are still talking about the election and not because of the presidential race, but also about the women who’ve been elected to Congress.

There are 134 women who will serve in Washington D.C. and now with the first woman as the VP Elect, women are shattering the proverbial glass ceiling.

The successful elections of women in politics can send a message to all other women and girls to have hope.

Women continue to make strides in finding a place at the proverbial table. You, as a woman, should continue to dream big. Dreams so big that they scare you. You should reach for goals that you think are unachievable. Show persistence when the odds seem against you. It’s about your determination. It’s about your grit. It’s being unstoppable.

Cori Bush, the first Black Congresswoman elected in the state of Missouri, is a fine example of hope that I’m talking about. Bush, is a single mother, who at one time was homeless and she is a domestic abuse survivor. She earned a nursing degree and also became a pastor.

There are some women in similar situations who wouldn’t believe that they can accomplish whatever they want. They would falsely believe that their past dictates their future.

Bush represents that where you start isn’t where you finish. You fight for what you want. You work for it regardless of the obstacles.