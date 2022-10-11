Woods of Terror engagement: 'Michael Myers' pops the question

Jamie Vaughn loves Michael Myers and the Halloween movies, but she never expected the infamous slasher to drop down on one knee!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen all kinds of engagements. Everything from underwater engagements to roller coasters, but this one is definitely the spookiest.

Jamie Vaughn loves the Halloween movie franchise and even thinks the world of Michael Myers. So to go to Woods of Terror in Greensboro is exactly what she would expect as Halloween approaches. What happened next, she was NOT expecting.

"I was shocked," said Vaughn. "The announcer called me to the front of the crowd and I was very confused. Then out of nowhere my boyfriend [Ryan Mullins], dressed from head-to-toe in the Michael Myers costume, mask and all, shows up."

Michael Myers has a heart after all! 💓 Ryan Mullins proposed to his girlfriend Jamie Vaughn at Woods of Terror in Greensboro and it was to ~die~ for! Congrats! Story: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/woods-of-terror-engagement-michael-myers-proposes-to-girlfriend/83-74aa7372-eed6-49eb-bd68-36b96d084128 Posted by WFMY News 2 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

She said she knew it might be coming but was absolutely not expecting it to happen there and then.

"So, he was still in the costume when he dropped to one knee and asked me to marry him, continued Vaughn. "And I honestly was so shocked I just stood there for a moment, and then he said you're supposed to say yes."

Vaughn said while it may not have been the dream proposal for every woman, she said it was a storybook proposal for her because she is such a fan of this time of year and the Halloween movies.