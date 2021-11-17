The disconnect between our words and actions: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains why the disconnect from words to action truly exists.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you believe the words you speak to yourself, or is this something you struggle with?

The reason you struggle somewhere in your past you've made promises to yourself you never acted on. This developed a psychological pattern where you hear your words but don't believe your words.

We are spirit, soul, and body. Your spirit, the place where personal laws and conviction lives, is convinced that your words are empty and carry no action- your spirit also believes you are all talk with no finish. We allow this because we fear what we can do if our words truly came to life.

Remember this- Idle words lead to a disengaged spirit that declares an internal war on your words, stifles action, causing inaction. You can correct this by breaking the pattern and being intentional when you speak- If you say it to yourself- simply do it for yourself.

Now is the time to prove your spirit wrong by doing what you say.