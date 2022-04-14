Work-life balance is key

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares advice on how to keep the two worlds separate.

Experts say it's important to balance business and personal time. However, sometimes unfulfilled expectations can make the balancing act difficult. You have ideas of a fulfilling, successful career, and home life. When you can’t meet these expectations, you’re disappointed, and you feel more stressed because you don’t feel like you can get ahead. You can think that you’re either letting work down or family down. When you adjust your expectations, then you’re more likely to meet them, and you’re happier.

To start balancing your work and life, reassess and reprioritize your priorities, goals, and what will make you happy at both work and home. What will make you happy and fulfilled? Forget about how others define work-life balance and what their expectations are. If attending your child’s school or sports events, then make it a priority, for example.

If your job requires you to travel, are there trips where your spouse can accompany you? Depending on your work travel schedule, there might be opportunities where you’ll be able to get your work done on the trip and spend time with your spouse. If you have a hard time disconnecting from work, then unplug from your phone, laptop, and co-workers who only talk about work. When you’re with your family, focus on your time with them. You have to make concerted efforts to protect your time and emotional health. Have fun with your time. Make boundaries and stick to them.