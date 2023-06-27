Workers arrive at the future Greensboro site for migrant children who cross the U.S. border alone

About 50 people in matching uniforms and colored vests were making their way through the future Greensboro Piedmont Academy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday dormant former American Hebrew Academy saw some activity.

The site is getting closer to taking in immigrant children.

WFMY News 2 spotted a large group of folks on the 100-acre property getting some sort of instruction.

It was previously known as the American Hebrew Academy until it closed in 2019 for financial reasons.

Last June the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the Hobbs Road site would become a care facility that would provide housing and schooling for children who come into the U.S. illegally.

Earlier this month the Office of Refugee Resettlement contracted folks to help get the academy ready.

In a statement, they said "Contractual activities will be occurring at the site. The Office of Refugee Resettlement will continue to keep officials and the community informed and updated before any children arrive at GPA."

The property has 31 buildings,16 dorms, 35 apartments for staff, an athletic center, an indoor swimming pool, and a lake.

ORR runs about 200 similar facilities in 22 states and has leased the site through 2027.

The organization said there is no timeline for when the site will open.

Once open, Greensboro Piedmont Academy could house about 800 boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 18.

