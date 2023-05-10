Dunkin' offers free coffee to teachers on World Teachers Day

Teachers can get a much-deserved coffee break on Thursday, Oct. 5.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — World Teachers' Day is Thursday, Oct. 5. To celebrate the educators of our world, Dunkin' Donuts is offering teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The deal will last all day and requires no purchase or ID. Dunkin' said the deal is for all teachers - from pre-school to college professors.

Teachers can even add a little flavor to their free coffee order - like pumpkin swirl - if desired.

The deal is limited to one guest and excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.

Retail Me Not has a full list of deals just for teachers on World Teachers Day. Some stores offering discounts include Barnes & Noble, Apple, Michaels, Office Depot & OfficeMax, Party City, and Staples.

