WS/FCS officials announce metal detector safety improvements ahead of school year

The district will perform random security checks with a total of 167 metal detectors throughout all high schools and middle schools this year. The checks will not be everyday and the location will vary. The district says elementary schools will not have have metal detectors but administration stresses that all schools have access to metal detecting wands. The district says they will continue using metal detectors at large gatherings including high school sports games.



The school district says they are using these tools to prevent dangerous situations on campus.



"We have seen throughout our community increase in violence and increase in weapons in the hands of juveniles so these metal detectors is that a result of that yes it is. It is not because of anyone in particular event," WS/FCS Director of Security Jonathan Wilson said.



District-wide there are over 2,500 security cameras in place, intercom systems to vet visitors before entering schools and scannable id badges for staff and students. Some parents say they are looking forward to seeing these changes as the school year starts in exactly one week.



With my daughter going to middle school, I think these changes are very important random checks things like that that's taking initiative and making change so I'm grateful for it," parent Chanter Baynes said.



The district says each traditional high and middle school will have a school resource officer assigned. In addition to roving officers who can serve multiple schools.



A representative from Guilford County Schools tells me they have a briefing this week where they will go over their safety plans. The Alamance-Burlington School System used bond money to add safety vestibules, additional cameras, and other safety improvements where they could.

